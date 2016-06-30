Comment of MBC Exec. Dir. Peter Perfecto on the Inauguration of President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo

30 June 2016 – We laud President Rodrigo Duterte’s first order to all Cabinet secretaries to reduce requirements and processing time of all applications across all agencies and remove redundancies in these requirements and to respect the sanctity of contracts.

We further laud his statement that the country will honor all existing treaties and international obligations. We are encouraged as well by his call for inclusivity in the ongoing and other peace processes, particularly of indigenous peoples.

Finally, we are pleased to hear that both President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo have called for the nation to work together and set aside personal interests to reach our shared vision for the nation.

In response to their calls, we reiterate our commitment to work closely with the new government to make the people’s lives better, safer, and healthier.