Memorandum of Understanding Asia Pacific Services Coalition

We, the representatives of major business organizations in the Asia-Pacific region focused on services, met at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu, Philippines on 7 September 2015 following the inaugural Regional Conference of Services Coalitions, which featured a dialogue with APEC Senior Officials, Structural Reform Ministers, Services Coalitions, chambers of commerce, business leaders and international experts to engage in a dialogue on the importance of Charting a New Course on Services in APEC.

Recognizing the central role that the services sector now plays in our region in generating economic growth, employment, improved competitiveness and regional economic integration, we have agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to develop closer cooperation and dialogue among the major business organizations focused on services in the APEC region.

Purpose

The organizations cooperating under this MOU include domestic Services Coalitions, Roundtables and Dialogues and peak business organizations with a mandate to represent the services sectors.

Our collective goal is to work with business and government to foster growth and efficiency in the services sectors through increased trade and investment, greater innovation and skills development, and pro-growth regulation in all APEC economies.

• To achieve this goal, we have agreed to launch the Asia Pacific Services Coalition. While recognizing our different domestic institutional arrangements and strengths, the purpose of the Coalition will be to:

o Foster increased cooperation and dialogue among our organizations and businesses on new and emerging domestic, APEC and international opportunities and developments;

o Share information and experiences supported by evidence-based approaches on ways to increase growth and efficiency in services;

o Share ideas on how to strengthen the role and membership of our individual organizations;

o Provide a forum for dialogue with APEC Ministers and Officials and ABAC on the APEC services agenda, and;

o Provide a regional avenue to develop and advocate our interests and recommendations.

Approach

The approach to our activities will reflect the voluntary, inclusive and diverse nature of APEC. We aim to begin with a loose and flexible Coalition, maximizing the use of telecommunications and social media through our Secretariats as contact points.

Convenors and Next Meeting

We thank the Australian Services Roundtable and the U.S. Coalition of Services Industries, with the support of the Philippine Services Coalition and the Lima Chamber of Commerce, for agreeing to be joint Convenors who will coordinate the next steps toward achieving the purposes outlined in the MOU. We appreciate the offer of the China Association of Trade in Services (CATIS) to host the next meeting of the services coalitions in Beijing in May 2016.

Acknowledgements

We thank the APEC Business Advisory Council, Philippines for hosting the Regional Conference of Services Organizations and the Inaugural Meeting of Services Organizations on 7 September 2015 in Cebu, Philippines. We also acknowledge the support of the Office of the Philippine SOM Chair, the International Trade Centre, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to these meetings. The following organizations hereby adopt this Memorandum of Agreement on 7 September 2015 in Cebu, Philippines.

APEC Economies:

Australian Services Roundtable, Australia

ABAC Brunei, Brunei Darussalam

Canadian Services Coalition, Canada

Hong Kong Coalition of Service Industries, Hong Kong, China

Indonesia Services Dialogue, Indonesia

Japan Services Network, Japan

Malaysian Services Providers Confederation, Malaysia

Business New Zealand, New Zealand

Business Council of Papua New Guinea, Papua New Guinea

Lima Chamber of Commerce, Peru

Philippine Services Coalition, Philippines

Singapore Business Federation, Singapore

Taiwan Coalition of Service Industries, Chinese Taipei

U.S. Coalition of Services Industries, United States

Non-APEC Economy:

Asociación de Industriales de Colombia, Colombia